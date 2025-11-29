Portsmouth Police investigating deadly shooting on Jefferson Street

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man is dead after a late-night shooting on Jefferson Street in Portsmouth.

Portsmouth Police were called to the 600 block of Jefferson Street around 10:19 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a shooting. They found 39-year-old Darryl D. Ferguson suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. Ferguson was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Detectives have not released any information about a possible suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Portsmouth Police Department or submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.