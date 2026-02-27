Three years later, no arrests in death of beloved Portsmouth woman killed by stray bullet in her own home

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Mary and Rashed Johnson are marking three years since their daughter's death without knowing who is responsible for firing the gun that forever changed their lives and broke their hearts.

On February 27, 2023, 22-year-old Alaejah Johnson was welcoming her father home at their Allard Road home in Portsmouth after his trip to the grocery store. Ring doorbell video the Johnsons shared with me captures the moment Alaejah opened the front door and softly said "Thank you, Dad," as he entered with groceries in hand.

Seconds later, after Rashed closes the door behind them, Ring doorbell video shows gunfire erupting yards away. Several bullets barreled through the walls of the Johnson home.

Rashed is heard on the video yelling, "Call the hospital!"

Alaejah was fatally struck in the head near the front door. She died instantly. Portsmouth police said she was an innocent victim of a drive-by shooting that had nothing to do with her, her parents or her siblings.

"It's got to be a burden to know that you took somebody that special away from a lot of people, not just us," Rashed Johnson said. "I just want them to understand what they took from us."

Mary Johnson said her husband often replays the Ring doorbell video to hear their daughter's final words.

"Every day is still a struggle. It doesn't it doesn't really get easier," Mary Johnson said. "I don't think it ever will."

I first met the Johnsons in 2023, just weeks after they lost Alaejah. They showed me where the bullets entered their home, and we sat in the room they've dedicated to honoring her. We talked again in 2024 to mark the one-year anniversary of Alaejah's death.

"I never thought that I would lose a child like this," Mary said in 2024, in disbelief.

At the time, the Portsmouth Police Department shared an electronic billboard on interstates across Hampton Roads to help generate leads in Alaejah's case. Now, as the family marks the third anniversary of her death, police confirmed there are no new updates in the investigation.

I asked Rashed, "You've gone up to the police station to get answers?"

He responded, "I'm determined not to let them forget [about her]."

"Hopefully we'll get the answer that we need," Mary said. "[We hope] that we'll get that call one day."

When reached for updates about the investigation last year, Portsmouth police sent the following statement. This year, police confirmed there are no new updates in the case.

"As we mark the second anniversary of the tragic homicide of Alaejah Johnson, the Portsmouth Police Department remains committed to seeking justice for her and her loved ones. Although there are no new updates in the case at this time, we continue to encourage anyone with information—no matter how small—to come forward. Even the smallest detail could be the key to moving this investigation forward. We extend our deepest sympathies to the Johnson family and all who loved her, and we ask that if you have any information regarding this case, please contact the Portsmouth Police Investigations Bureau at 757–393–8536 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-Up."

Alaejah was beloved in the special needs community in Hampton Roads. She was developmentally delayed, but her parents said her ability to love others unconditionally set an example for all of us.

"If we can take anything from this tragedy, [it's] the way she loved," Rashed said. "Put some of that in your heart and show that to the next man."

