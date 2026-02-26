Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Spanberger announces $10.5M investment to expand manufacturing in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Radian Forge plans to invest $10.5 million in efforts to increase manufacturing operations in Portsmouth, Gov. Abigail Spanberger announced Wednesday.

Radian Forge, a Wire Arc Additive Manufacturing startup, is set to create over 50 jobs in the Commonwealth. Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover says this investment will strengthen the Commonwealth's role as a premiere destination for the defense industry.

The company specializes in the production of large-scale precision-grade maritime parts, mostly for the U.S. Navy

Spanberger says Radian Forge's decision to expand here highlights "the region's competitivness, deep industry expertise, and the long-standing role in supporting national security."

