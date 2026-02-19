Man who shot at officers, barricaded himself in building, charged with attempted second-degree murder

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The man who shot at police and barricaded himself in an apartment building in Portsmouth on Wednesday has been charged with several counts, including attempted second-degree murder, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say just before 10 a.m., Virginia State Police and the Department of Homeland Security went to an apartment complex on Crawford Street to serve a search warrant tied to a Virginia Beach Police investigation.

Virginia State Police say when their officers entered the unit, a person inside fired several shots. VSP says they didn't return fire, but took cover and tried to communicate with the individual.

Previous coverage: Man in custody after Portsmouth barricade situation

Man in custody after Portsmouth barricade situation

While this was happening, the apartment complex was evacuated. City Hall across the street was also partially evacuated.

A standoff lasted until 1:20 p.m. when police took 33-year-old Charles R. Nichols III into custody.

Police say neither Nichols nor state police employees were hurt.

"In a situation like that, when you have an individual who's barricaded, there are a lot of unknown dynamics," Portsmouth Police Chief Jenkins said. "The most important thing is that everyone involved is safe."

Watch: Portsmouth Police Chief Stephen Jenkins gives an update on the downtown barricade situation

Portsmouth Police Chief Stephen Jenkins gives update on downtown barricade situation

State police say a woman who was inside the apartment unit was taken to the hospital for treatment unrelated to the incident.

Nichols has been charged with three counts of attempted second-degree murder, three counts of discharging a firearm in an occupied building, three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, and one count of threatening to bomb a structure, according to VSP.

VSP is investigating the shooting portion of the incident, according to state police. Virginia Beach Police is handling all charges related to the initial investigation and search warrant.

Portsmouth Police assisted in the incident. Federal law enforcement agencies assisted with the initial search warrant and investigation.

The incident remains under investigation.