Two dead after fatal crash in Portsmouth: PPD

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Two people are dead after a fatal crash at the High Street and Elm Avenue intersection, according to the Portsmouth Police Department.

On Feb. 12, just before 11 p.m., Portsmouth police officers responded to the High Street and Elm Avenue intersection on the report of a car crash. Upon arrival, officers found three involved cars, and two unresponsive people in one of the cars.

One car driving westbound on High Street hit another car, causing it to go into a stationary pickup truck, investigators say.

23-year-old Ny Asia Hill and 24-year-old Deandre Lilly, the passengers of the hit car, were pronounced dead at the scene. Their next of kin has been notified, according to officials.

The driver of the first car was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Alcohol played a part in the crash, and charges are pending, according to Portsmouth Police.

This is an active investigation with the PPD Strategic Traffic Unit.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Portsmouth Police Investigations Bureau at 757-393-8536. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.