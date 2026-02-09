Flu cases trend down statewide, but Portsmouth health expert warns it’s not over yet

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — While cases of flu, COVID-19, RSV, and other respiratory illnesses are trending downward across Virginia, Portsmouth continues to lag behind much of Hampton Roads in flu vaccination rates, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.

As of Jan. 30, about 30% of Virginians had received a flu vaccine, with adults 65 and older accounting for the majority of those vaccinated. When broken down regionally, York County leads Hampton Roads with a 30% vaccination rate. Portsmouth ranks nearly last, with just under 20% of residents receiving a flu shot.

Michelle Winz, an epidemiologist with the Portsmouth Health Department, said the decline in respiratory illnesses is encouraging but warned the community is not completely in the clear.

“There’s always a chance, there are multiple strains of flu, that one of those other strains could start to cause increased illness in the community,” Winz said.

Winz said differences in vaccination rates often come down to outreach and access, including how often flu clinics are held and how strongly health officials are able to promote vaccination efforts in the community.

Flu vaccines remain one of the most effective tools in preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death, Winz said, even if someone still gets sick after receiving the shot.

“It can really help decrease severity of hospitalization and death,” she said. “Even if you still get sick, you may not be hospitalized and may avoid secondary infections.”

Anyone 6 months and older is eligible to receive a flu vaccine. The Portsmouth Health Department also offers free rapid flu testing for residents who may not otherwise have access.

“Our health department does have rapid flu tests available for free this season,” Winz said. “If anybody needs one, they can walk into our clinic when we’re open.”

Some residents say personal health habits are also important. Portsmouth resident Mark Candies said he has never had the flu and encourages others to take care of their bodies.

“Drink plenty of water, take your vitamins, vitamin C, vitamin zinc,” Candies said.

Health officials say flu season is not over yet, and a simple shot could make a significant difference in protecting individuals, families, and the broader community.