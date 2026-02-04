Big H.O.M.I.E.S outreach center set to rise on Portsmouth Southside

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A community safety nonprofit working in Portsmouth’s Southside is moving closer to breaking ground on a long-awaited recreation center.

Big H.O.M.I.E.S Community Outreach, which focuses on youth engagement and violence prevention, has finalized building plans for the facility, according to founder Eugene Swinson.

“I’ve been working on this since November 2022,” Swinson said.

Swinson said Hoy Construction has been approved to build the 11,000-square-foot recreation center, marking a major step forward for the project.

When News 3 first spoke with Swinson in August 2025, construction was delayed because of soil contamination at the site. Swinson said the issue has since been resolved, clearing the way for development.

The location of the recreation center was a key factor in his decision to continue with the project despite the delays, he said.

“You have Newtown right here, Prentis right here, and Brighton right here — all spots that pretty much need some type of safe space,” Swinson said. “So it took so long because it was a Superfund site, but I stuck with it because I felt like it’ll be a central location to service pretty much all five or six of these neighborhoods that surround it.”

Big H.O.M.I.E.S Community Outreach announced last year that it was expanding its programming on the Southside.

The recreation center is expected to serve as a hub for youth activities, mentorship, and community services.

Swinson said the organization hopes to officially open the recreation center just before the start of the new school year in August 2026.