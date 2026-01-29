Norfolk Schools unveil phase 1 of elementary consolidation plan

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Public Schools leaders on Wednesday presented the first phase of a multi-year consolidation plan that could change where hundreds of elementary students attend school beginning in the 2026–2027 school year.

Interim Superintendent Dr. James Pohl outlined Phase 1 of the four-phase plan during a meeting at Norview High School, focusing on how new attendance zones would affect families.

Under the proposal, students from Oceanair and Norview Elementary Schools would be reassigned to Bayview, Calcott, and Ocean View Elementary Schools.

The Willoughby Early Childhood Center would move into the repurposed Oceanair Elementary building.

Pohl emphasized that the changes would not result in job losses for teachers. He said educators would be encouraged to move with their students when possible to maintain familiarity and continuity.

“We’re going to ask teachers at Norview and at Oceanair to follow their students where possible,” Pohl said, adding that teachers would have options to transfer to receiving schools.

School officials said the goal of Phase 1 is to ensure families understand where students could attend school based on their residential zones.

Pohl says the students are moving to more updated schools.

Phase 1 will be presented to the School Board on Feb. 18, followed by a public hearing on March 4 and a School Board vote on March 18. You can find the phase 1 presentation here.