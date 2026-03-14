ODU’s Constant Hall to remain closed following deadly campus shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — Constant Hall at Old Dominion University is expected to remain closed for classes and student activities for the rest of the Spring 2026 semester, according to a message circulating within the ODU community.

The update comes in the days following Thursday’s deadly shooting on campus.

According to the message, the university’s registrar is working with campus partners to determine new building and room assignments. Those updates are expected to be shared directly with faculty and students before the end of Spring Break.

The message also states that Dean Erika Marsillac will work with faculty and staff in the Strome College of Business to determine next steps for offices located in Constant Hall. Options under consideration include temporary workspaces and remote work through the current term.

University leaders are also said to be developing a long-term plan for the building. Details about how Constant Hall will be used beyond the Spring 2026 semester remain under review.

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