Norfolk Fire-Rescue to dedicate new Station 11 in Fairmount Park

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Fire-Rescue is inviting neighbors to celebrate the dedication of its new Fire Station 11 next weekend.

The ceremony will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at the new station, located at 2601 Lafayette Boulevard in the Fairmount Park neighborhood.

After the ceremony, the public will have a chance to tour the facility, meet firefighters and get a closer look at the updated space and equipment.

The new station will replace the current Fire Station 11 on Verdun Avenue, which has served the community for more than 100 years.

Parking will be available at New Hope Church of Norfolk on Brest Avenue, and shuttle service will be provided.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.