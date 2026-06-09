Three charged after assault at Walmart that left 77-year-old dead: NPD

NORFOLK, Va. — Three people have been charged following a deadly assault that took place at the Walmart on North Military Highway on Sunday, Norfolk police said Tuesday.

42-year-old Erika Mitchell and 44-year-old Travis White were both charged with malicious wounding by mob, aggravated malicious wounding, and conspiracy to commit a felony, according to Norfolk police. A 17-year-old girl also faces charges for assault and battery, aggravated malicious wounding, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

On June 7 around 3:20 p.m., officers responded to a reported assault that was taking place at the Walmart on 1170 North Military Highway. Norfolk police say 77-year-old Bert Atienza was found unresponsive at the scene. He died from his injuries at the hospital on Monday.

Based on their initial investigation, Norfolk police say the Atienza was in a fight with the suspects inside the store when the assault took place.

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