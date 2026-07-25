17-year-old boy shot and killed Friday night in Norfolk: Police

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police were investigating Saturday after a teen was shot and killed Friday night.

According to a tweet from the police department, officers went to Druid Cir. a little before 11:30 p.m. for a report of a gunshot disturbance.

On July 24, around 11:20 p.m., Norfolk Police were dispatched to the 900 block of Druid Circle for the report of a gunshot disturbance. When officers arrived on scene, they located an unresponsive 17-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and began CPR. Norfolk… pic.twitter.com/dX3qrxLXSk — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) July 25, 2026

They found a 17-year-old boy unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers preformed CPR, and Norfolk Fire Rescue personnel attempted further life-saving efforts but the teen was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.

If you have information about this case, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

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