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17-year-old boy shot and killed Friday night in Norfolk: Police

Shooting happened on Druid Circle
Norfolk police car
Norfolk Police
Norfolk police car
Posted

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police were investigating Saturday after a teen was shot and killed Friday night.

According to a tweet from the police department, officers went to Druid Cir. a little before 11:30 p.m. for a report of a gunshot disturbance.

They found a 17-year-old boy unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers preformed CPR, and Norfolk Fire Rescue personnel attempted further life-saving efforts but the teen was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.

If you have information about this case, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

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