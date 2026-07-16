Haze, wildfire smoke moving into Hampton Roads not stopping people from getting outside

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It was hot, humid and hazy Thursday as wildfire smoke from Canada moved in to Hampton Roads, but some people were taking it in stride.

“It’s good to be outside," Phillip Jones said when asked why he was getting outside for some exercise.

“It’s not going to stop us," Laura Sherwood said about the haze and wildfire smoke.

Watch: First Warning Forecast: Hazy conditions linger from wildfire smoke, tracking storms this weekend

First Warning Forecast: Hazy conditions linger from wildfire smoke, tracking storms this weekend

Despite the less than ideal weather, plenty of people were getting outside.

“Being in the house, you’re confined to a space. So it’s good to get outside, get some fresh air, get some sun," said Jones.

As News 3 had been forecasting, wildfire smoke from Canada was expected to get closer to the surface Friday, leading to air quality concerns. Sherwood said the impact of the smoke was already visible Thursday morning.

Watch: Canadian wildfire smoke brings hazardous air to the US Midwest

Canadian wildfire smoke brings hazardous air to the U.S. Upper Midwest

“We’re staying out at the oceanfront and I thought one of the best parts of staying there instead of anywhere else is to watch the sunrise from your balcony. I got up this morning and got out there and it got light out but I never saw the sun rise," Sherwood explained.

News 3 reporter Jessica Davis took video Wednesday evening showing the sun looking red in the hazy sky.

Watch: Video shows red sun in hazy sky Wednesday evening

Sun video.mp4

“In regard to wildfire smoke, it’s not just haze, right? It’s a mixture of toxic, invisible particles," Sentara Health Pulmonary Critical Care Physician, Dr. Xian Qiao, said.

Qiao said wildfire smoke’s impact depends on how the weather brings the particles into our area. Regardless, some people could have issues. He said something similar happened after a big fire in Canada in 2023.

Watch: Smoke from Canadian wildfires covers Hampton Roads; unhealthy for sensitive groups

Smoke from Canadian wildfires covers Hampton Roads; unhealthy for sensitive groups

“I’ve seen patients a couple months after that event in June of 2023 where, in the outpatient setting, I asked them how things were going. They were, like, ‘You know, it was pretty good but it really hit me bad during this one part in the summer.’ I was, like, ‘Oh, yeah. Did it have to do with the smoke?’ They’re, like, ‘Yeah. I had to use my inhaler quite a bit," said Qiao.

He recommended keeping an eye on the air quality and possibly wearing a mask outside if you know you have health issues.

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