'She was a nice person:' Man remembers neighbor shot, killed in possible Northampton County shooting spree

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. — One day after six people were shot, two fatally, in Northampton County as part of what appeared to be a series of connected shootings, balloons and flowers marked the house of one of the two people killed.

News is following through, getting reaction from neighbors.

“I was, like, whoa! Wow, man," Richard Dunton said when asked about his reaction to learning one of his neighbors was killed.

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Richard Dunton lives in the mobile home park on Randall Pl., where the Northampton County Sheriff's Office says everything started around 4:30 Monday morning. Dunton was in disbelief Tuesday.

“She was a nice person. I mean she would do [anything] and everything for people," Dunton said of his neighbor.

He said her car was at his house because he had been working on it.

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“Every time I go by her yard I look over there and it feels different," said Dunton.

The two ladies who set up the memorial outside the woman’s house said they are family members but didn’t want to talk. A memorial was also set up at a home a few miles away on Seaside Rd., where Northampton County’s sheriff said Monday a family member of the suspect was found shot dead.

Family members there didn’t want to talk either Tuesday. Neighbors said the whole thing has shaken the community.

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Tuesday morning, News 3 knocked on the doors of the homes on Parallel Rd., where the shootings ended. That’s where the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office said Monday deputies got into a shootout with the suspect.

No one answered at any of the homes Tuesday.

“We just want to keep everyone in our thoughts and prayers, the officers involved and the families," Northampton County Sheriff David Doughty told News 3 in an interview Monday.

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Three other people were found shot on Parallel Rd. As of Tuesday, they and the suspect were being treated at hospitals.

News 3 went to the courthouse in Northampton County Tuesday to look for documents related to the shootings but none were on file.

The shootings remained under investigation as of Tuesday.

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