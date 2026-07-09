Concert to be held in Hampton to support Operation Buddy Check

HAMPTON, Va. — Two Hampton Roads veterans are trying to do more to help fellow veterans and part of that effort is happening July 11.

Rick Mulligan and Scott Sprowl are trying to raise awareness about a program they’re involved with called Operation Buddy Check. It’s designed to get veterans together for activities as a way to provide peer-to-peer support for them.

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Mulligan said he knows how beneficial that support can be because having someone to talk with has helped him. Sprowl said if they can help even just one veteran, that’s what this is all about.

“I, kind of, rediscovered my faith and it was helpful. There were several guys at that church who were veterans. So, they got me squared away. Over the years, that’s what gets you through the bad days," said Mulligan.

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“We’ll give you whatever you need. If you want to talk, we’ll talk. If you want to sit in silence, we’ll sit in silence. We may have a two hour scheduled event. If you need to be there six, we’ll be there. We’ll do whatever we can for other veterans," said Sprowl.

On July 11 from 7-10:30 p.m. at the Vanguard in Hampton, a benefit concert was scheduled to be held at the Vanguard in Hampton to support Operation Buddy Check.

For tickets, click here.

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