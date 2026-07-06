'Just really excited:' Hampton main library branch re-opens after nearly a year of renovations

HAMPTON, Va. — After being closed for nearly a year, Hampton’s main library branch was back open Monday. The library's closure is something News 3 covered since the closure was announced.

“Just really excited," library patron and Hampton resident Michel Chieffo said when asked how she felt about the re-opening.

Chieffo was really excited to be able to bring her granddaughter back to the library.

Watch: Hampton main library branch temporarily closed to address 'mold issue'

Hampton main library branch temporarily closed for 'remediation and repair' of mold issue

“My granddaughter has grown up in this library and participated in so many activities," Chieffo explained.

The city’s library director, Neva White, told News 3 Chieffo was far from the only one excited when the doors opened Monday morning.

“When I looked outside and could see the line of people waiting to get in it was almost relief," said White.

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The re-opening was also good news for the Friends of the Hampton Public Library group.

"We have some space back in the tech services area where we sort our book donations. A big part of our revenue that goes right back into the library comes from selling donated books at our used book sales," Friends of the Hampton Public Library President Sallie Marchello said.

As News 3 reported in September 2025, the library closed at the end of August to get mold out. The city also decided to do needed roof repairs and add new carpet and paint. Before everything was taken care of, the re-opening was delayed when a sprinkler head failed.

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“Some of the things they had already fixed had to be done again," White said.

“We live right across the street. We’ve watched the whole procedure of closing to trucks to new roof anticipating this day," said Chieffo.

When everything was brought back into the library after all the work was done, the library was re-arranged and everything was wiped down to make sure it’s clean.

“We did go to the other branches, but there’s no branch like this. This really has it all," said Chieffo.

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