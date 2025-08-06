Hampton library offers preview of new PBS kids show amid public broadcasting funding cut

HAMPTON, Va. — As Congress eyes a major funding cut to public broadcasting, something that's having an impact in Hampton Roads, a library in Hampton is promoting public broadcasting with the debut of a new PBS TV series.

A small group gathered inside Hampton Public Library’s main branch Wednesday to watch the first episode of the new PBS series Weather Hunters.

As News 3 has reported, President Donald Trump has just signed a bill that cuts more than $1 billion from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

That impacts WHRO, Hampton Roads’ PBS and NPR station. WHRO is set to lose about $2 million.

“It’s very concerning because the things that are going to benefit our children, that seems like where the cuts are," said teacher Karen Jordan.

Jordan brought her preschool class to watch the TV episode. She believes having access to public broadcasting is important for kids.

“It is so important so they can get a good education so they can start off with things that are on their grade level, things that talk about their emotions and how they develop and how to get along with others," Jordan said.

She also believes programming on PBS is a positive alternative to a lot of the content on social media and streaming services kids have access to.

President Trump argues PBS and NPR don’t fairly and accurately report on current events and has been pushing to shut down the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, claiming it’s biased against conservative views.

In July, U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson said Congress is “taking care of business” by passing a bill that includes the funding cut for the Corporation.

“This was directed toward wasteful spending in the previous State Department, of course Corporation for Public Broadcasting, and a couple of other areas. We looked at that. We thought it was a waste of taxpayer funds, and we’re taking care of business. We’ll continue to do that. We’re going to downsize the scope of government," said Johnson.

As of Wednesday, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting was expected to close at the end of September. As for WHRO, it is not closing, but plans to re-evaluate day-to-day operations.