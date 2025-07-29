Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares speaks at school safety summit in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — With the twenty-fifth annual Virginia School Safety Training Summit happening at the Hampton Roads Convention Center in Hampton, Virginia’s attorney general made the trip from Richmond down to Hampton to speak at the summit.

Along with speaking, he also unveiled what his office is calling a new training module.

The Virginia Rules Program now has information designed to help high school students understand antisemitism.

Speaking at the school safety summit, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares talked about the importance of combating antisemitism.

The Virginia Rules Program is a statewide program that helps middle and high school students understand Virginia laws and prepare them to be active in their schools and communities.

The three-day school safety summit brings together representatives from schools and law enforcement agencies across the state to discuss a variety of topics.

Topics for the 2025 summit include emergency preparedness, mental health support and community engagement, just to name a few.

Along with discussing antisemitism, Miyares also discussed human trafficking and the importance of the One Pill Can Kill campaign that raises awareness about the danger of fentanyl.

“What we have found is so many of our kids have no idea of the level of fentanyl that’s happening in our society. Fentanyl’s 50 times more powerful than heroin. If I was to hold up a sugar packet and it was fentanyl, it would be enough fentanyl to kill everybody in this room. It is chemical warfare," said Miyares.

Miyares is running for reelection against democratic challenger Jay Jones. In a statement below, Jones criticized Miyares for his vote on gun laws: