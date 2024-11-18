Jason Miyares announces his run for re-election as attorney general

Attorney General Jason Miyares announces that he will be running for re-election .

He made the announcement Monday afternoon on X stating, “I am running for re-election as attorney general.”

Miyares, who is a Republican, also stated in his X post, “as attorney general, I’ve deployed every tool available to keep Virginians safe and violent criminals off our streets.”

Last Tuesday, November 12, he attended The Ceasefire Virginia Conference at the Sheraton in Virginia Beach. There, he and other city leaders address a common theme of gun violence.

Miyares took to the podium to address crime prevention and said, "going into schools with our Virginia rules camp and Virginia rules classes, giving grant money to fantastic groups that do so much in gang intervention and education is critical. Over and over again we want to give them the resources to reach these young individuals to reduce crime."

Miyares will be running against Former State Delegate Jay Jones, a Democrat, who announced his run for Virginia attorney general on the same day as the Ceasefire Virginia Conference.

"I'm running because we need an Attorney General focused on keeping Virginians safe, not a personal partisan agenda. As your Attorney General, I will protect Virginia families, our children, and the most vulnerable," he said.

The General Election will be held in November 2025.