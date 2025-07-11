Mercy Chefs serving hot meals and hope to Texas flood victims

KERR COUNTY, Tex. — In the middle of devastation and grief from deadly floods in the Texas Hill Country, a Portsmouth-based non-profit is providing comfort to victims and first responders.

Mercy Chefs has been in Kerr County, Texas, serving hot meals to people in the impacted areas since July 5.

"We're sending food out to 20 locations and are just doing everything we can to support the community and law enforcement, and again, those men and women on those search teams," said Gary LeBlanc, founder and CEO of Mercy Chefs.

According to Mercy Chefs, the organization has partnered with local churches to establish meal pick-up sites that are open to the public.

With over a hundred people dead from the floods, LeBlanc says his team sees the impact of the devastation on the people they're helping.

"We sit with search and rescue teams, and they come in, and they all say the same thing. They say, 'Today I saw things I'll never be able to unsee, things that are now seared in my mind forever,'" he shared.

Mercy Chefs has responded to natural disasters for nearly twenty years, including the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in western North Carolina.

LeBlanc says his organization is able to provide more than a hot meal.

"We've prayed with families that lost children and to be with them and understand the grief that's been concentrated in this small area, very compact. But to have so many people that died and still so many people that are missing, everybody in this town has lost someone or know somebody that is lost," explained LeBlanc.

LeBlanc explained that Mercy Chefs will continue to help people impacted by the Texas floods as long as needed.

People who want to help the non-profit with donations or by volunteering can do so by visiting Mercy Chef's website.