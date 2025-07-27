Man shot inside car: HPD

HAMPTON, Va. — HAMPTON, Va— Hampton Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in connection with a shooting that happened at 12:18 a.m, July 27, 2025.

Hampton Public Safety Communications received a report of a shooting in the 2000 block of Enterprise Parkway. Officers say when they got there they found an adult male victim suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was seated inside his vehicle when the suspect discharged multiple rounds, striking the victim. The suspect subsequently fled the scene in a vehicle.

Members of the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and provided medical assistance. The victim was transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

At this time, the incident is considered to be isolated, and detectives with the Hampton Police Division’s Major Crimes Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding it.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com. Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court.

If a Crime Line tip results in an arrest, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1500.00.