Now accepting applications: New pilot program aims to help small retail businesses across Hampton Roads

HAMPTON, Va. — At Marker 20, you might find owner Carlyle Bland making drinks. He opened the restaurant over 20 years ago and has learned a lot since.

“I spend most of my time on insurance, payroll, lease negotiations. Those are things no one tells you about," Bland explained.

Those are also things the new Hampton Roads Retail Catalyst pilot program can help small businesses with.

“This is a catalyst for small retailers to grow and thrive," Retail Alliance President and CEO Jennifer Crittenden said.

Watch: New report shows local businesses are worried about financial future

New report shows local businesses are worried about financial future

Retail Alliance launched the program in partnership with various Hampton Roads organizations that are also focused on helping small businesses.

Marker 20 is one business that could potentially benefit from the program. Applications for the program are being accepted through August 10.

“We are the first one, to my knowledge, that has ever attempted to do this type of program," Crittenden said.

Watch: Creativity and innovation praised in Portsmouth's small business scene

Creativity and innovation praised in Portsmouth's small business scene

Businesses along High Street in Portsmouth, Queens Way and Settlers Landing in Hampton, Granby Street in Norfolk, and in the Hilton Village area in Newport News can apply.

The program will identify ways the businesses can grow, educate the businesses on how to be successful and help with crowdfunding.

Businesses will also have access to up to $35,000 each in loan funding from a credit union partnering with Retail Alliance for the program.

Watch: How small businesses are embracing artificial intelligence

How small businesses are embracing artificial intelligence

Bland said this program would have been very helpful when he opened Marker 20. He also mentioned it is needed now in the areas it is being offered.

"These are all places that had experienced retailers 40 years ago. Retail has changed and everybody’s trying to figure it out," said Bland. "We want more of these mom-and-pops, but they need some tutoring and Retail Alliance has all the tools to do that.”

The new program is expected to last about a year, and then it will be offered to other areas in Hampton Roads.