Chesapeake native Queen eyes fourth Hampton Heat checkered flag

HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- Brenden "Butterbean" Queen knows Langley Speedway well. He knows the venue's Victory Lane pretty well, too, and hopes to renew acquaintances this Saturday night.

The Chesapeake native is back in Hampton Roads to take part in the 17th annual Hampton Heat, looking for his fourth career victory at the track's signature race.

"This was my life for the last 10 years," Queen said of his grassroots racing. "I don't get to do it anymore like I used to, but to be able to pick one and come back and be in front of my hometown crowd and try to chase our record fourth Hampton Heat, I think that's what makes it special."

Queen, who now resides in Mooresville, North Carolina, is a rising star in the NASCAR world. He's currently one of the top drivers in the ARCA Menards Series, the premier development circuit for those looking to ascend to the top levels of the sport. Queen currently leads the standings with three wins and seven top five finishes in nine starts in 2025.

"It's been so much fun," he said of the season. "We've had some success already, won a couple races and heading to Dover tomorrow (Friday)."

Queen will hit the Monster Mile before returning to Hampton to go for the hometown win. Returning to Langley Speedway always brings him back to the foundation from which he's built his career as he continues to climb the NASCAR ranks.

"I just kind of wake up and try to appreciate the moment," he noted. "I could always be wishing I was racing, so to make it this far in my career is something I'm very proud of and without winning races here at Langley, I don't get those opportunities. This goes back years ago and a lot of hard work, but I wouldn't trade it for anything."

Now he has another chance to shine for the fans in his home area. Queen has a busy couple days with back-to-back nights of racing and it all culminates in the 757 in front of some familiar faces.

"Looking forward to coming back home and seeing the OG "Bean Nation" crowd," he smiled. "Hopefully we get loud and electric and put on a show."

Green flag for the 17th annual Hampton Heat drops at 8:45 p.m.