Lionsbridge FC knocks off Charlotte Independence 4-1 in USL 2 Playoffs

NEWPORT NEWS, VA (WTKR) — Lionsbridge FC won their first playoff game of the postseason against the Charlotte Independence Tuesday night.

"When you get to the playoffs, there's no poor competition," Head Coach Chris Whalley said after the game. "We're really pleased with the way we played."

A fiery crowd packed the stands of TowneBank Stadium. Coming off the heels of a dominant victory over Patuxent FA, 7-0. It took almost half of the first half of play for Lionsbridge to get on the board. Damien Gallegos scored the lone goal to start as they headed into the locker room with the lead.

Charlotte didn't take too kindly to their lead. Shortly into the second half, they erased Lionsbridge's lead. The Independence got right back into this match, but that's where their positives run dry.=

They'd unknowingly bought front-row seats to the Ricky Louis show. The forward out of Georgia Southern responded with a resounding three goals in the second half. The first two goals of his hat trick came within four minutes of each other.

"Ricky worked really hard tonight," Whalley praised. "He's got a good goal-scoring form. He's a great player."

Christian Hatley was named the Man of the Match for his stout defense. He was a constant enforcer on offense as well, setting up the first goal with his free kick.

"When the playoffs come through, that's when we're at our best," Hatley emphasized. "It's going to be a great run."

As Lionsbridge's defense shut out Charlotte for the remainder of the period, Louis scored his last goal to top off a successful start to the playoffs.

Lionsbridge FC will move on to battle Salem City FC in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals on July 18th at TowneBank Stadium.