McLaurin frustrated with lack of progress towards contract extension

ASHBURN, VA (WTKR)- Commanders' training camp kicks off in eight days, but will Terry McLaurin be on the field when it does? The star receiver didn't sound optimistic during remarks Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters following a commercial shoot, McLaurin said he was frustrated by the lack of discussion and progress towards a contract extension. He told outlets on hand, which included WUSA and NBC 4 out of Washington, that "without any progress in discussions it's kind of hard to see how I step on the field."

McLaurin said he and the Commanders have not spoken in more than a month, but did reiterate that he wants to remain in burgundy and gold and he's not requesting a trade. He's entering the final season of the three-year, $68 million deal he signed in 2022.

"I want to be here. I want to make that abundantly clear," he told the group.

McLaurin has been more than a spark for Washington since being drafted in 2019 and hasn't missed a game since the 2020 season. He's eclipsed the 1,000 receiving yard mark in each of the last five seasons and helped the burgundy and gold to a deep playoff run this past year. McLaurin set a franchise record with 13 touchdown receptions in 2024 and added an additional three scores in the postseason.

The receiver did not attend any of Washington's OTA's or mandatory minicamp this year. Training camp opens Wednesday in Ashburn.