Three 757 collegiate standouts selected in the 2025 MLB Draft

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR) — Old Dominion's Dylan Brown and Ben Moore and William & Mary's Carter Lovasz have found their new homes in the 2025 MLB Draft.

To kick off the league's All-Star break, this year's MLB Draft is well underway. The first three rounds were held Sunday afternoon, with the remaining 17 rounds taking place on Monday. After a long wait, the 757 was represented on the board twice in the eighth round and once in the twelfth.

Old Dominion pitcher Dylan Brown was selected with the 238th pick by the Boston Red Sox. He was a workhorse in Norfolk, finishing with 82 innings pitched. The Monarch finished with an ERA of 4.06, 13th in the Sun Belt. He tallied five wins and two losses amidst ODU's 22-31 campaign. Brown also threw the fourth-most strikeouts in the Sun Belt at 104.

ODU will be sending their ace to the MLB's number one-ranked farm system according to Baseball America. The Red Sox currently hold the third-best record in the AL East at 53-45. They currently have the best prospect in baseball in outfielder Roman Anthony. Their pitching farm consists of top names like Luis Perales, David Sandlin and Connely Early.

A few picks later, William & Mary's Carter Lovasz was drafted 247th overall by the Atlanta Braves. The Virginia native played his high school baseball at Midlothian, just outside of Richmond. The Tribesman played 15 games and 13 in relief in his senior season. Lovasz finished his career as the all-time saves leader at William & Mary, with 21. He posted an ERA of 6.61 with four wins and two saves in 2025.

While his senior wasn't the kindest, he still left school with major accolades. He was a first-team All-CAA member in 2023 and was named a freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball.

He won't have the liberty of joining one of the league's top farm systems like Brown did. The Braves currently rank 28th in the MLB. Their highest-ranked prospect is pitcher Cam Caminiti, ranked 60th overall by the MLB.

Atlanta, however, has one of the best bullpens in the MLB. They sit with the seventh-best total ERA of 3.88 according to Covers. They're highlighted by reigning NL Cy Young winner Chris Sale.

Two rounds later, the Monarchs were represented yet again. This time by a team just north of the seven cities. The National selected Ben Moore 351st overall in the twelfth round.

Moore has been a productive reliever for the Monarchs. Like Lavasz, his senior season was filled with hardship. His two seasons leading up to that, however, show promise. In 2024, he earned four starts in 15 appearances, finishing the season with a 2-1 record and a 2.68 ERA. He threw 39 strikeouts against 21 hits and 11 walks. 2023 was even better, finishing with a 1.88 ERA in 21 appearances.

He'll join the 14th-best farm system in the MLB with Washington, which selected Eli Willits first overall on Sunday. Young stars like Dylan Crews and James Wood have grown through this farm system, though their bullpen could benefit from development. The Nationals rank last in the MLB in team ERA according to Covers.

No matter the landing spot, both Brown, Moore and Lavasz got through the first finish line. The second heat begins when the step foot in the minor league circuit. Both of these pitchers will be names to watch as they grow through their respective farm systems.

The 2025 MLB Draft will continue into Monday night