No Limit Sports Episode 9: Eventful week of commitments, plus the gamble of winning a championship

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR) — Football recruitment season is fully underway. Two of the state's top players have now gone off the board within the last week. Our previous episode was headlined by Hokies' commit Thomas Wilder. Now, an Oscar Smith sensation is staying in blue and yellow.

This week on No Limit Sports, the crew looks a little different. Our very own, Brett Holmes, is filling in for the Sportsplug757 crew. The seven cities have had a busy week with the college commitments of Travis Johnson, Jayden Covil and Zaevion Cleveland. Oscar Smith is looking to repeat as Class 6 state champions, while Green Run aims to get over the obstacle that is Maury High School for the Class 5 state title.

Going up north to DC, the Nationals have parted ways with their general manager, Mike Rizzo, and manager, Dave Martinez. Washington, just six years removed from their championship season, has undergone a plethora of changes. Most within league circles view the Nationals' young core as one of the strongest in MLB. Now, just days before the 2025 MLB Draft, the team is building a new regime.

This spearheads this week's discussion: Would you sacrifice your team's future for a championship?

The No Limit Sports Podcast is a weekly collaboration between Sportsplug 757 and WTKR News 3.