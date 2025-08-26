Monarchs eye big opportunity at Indiana

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion football is no stranger to the Power Four environment. The Monarchs opened at South Carolina last year and have made a handful of trips to Virginia Tech, just to name a few of their previous ventures.

Now ODU will head to Indiana to face a Hoosiers team that is coming off one of its best seasons in program history and the Monarchs are here for it.

"Our guys want to play in these environments because this is what college football's about," head coach Ricky Rahne said. "That's why we love when our fans show up and why we're so appreciative that we've averaged 20,000 fans and our student section showed up last year. When you're a little kid in the backyard and you're throwing or catching a game-winning touchdown pass, that's the environment you imagine."

The silver and blue will have their work cut out for them. Indiana was one of 12 teams in the College Football Playoff in 2024 and was 11-2 overall, starting 10-0 before falling at Ohio State. The Hoosiers' season would wrap up with a first round postseason loss to Notre Dame, but IU was one of the best defensive teams in the country last season, ranking second nationally in total defense.

"Obviously we know there's going to be a lot of eyeballs on us in this game," Rahne noted. "People are going to want to see how Indiana responds to success from last year and so I'm not naive. Our guys understand that."

"Anytime you're going to play a team that's a Power Four team, that's always a great opportunity to go and show what we can do and definitely put ODU on the map," redshirt sophomore quarterback Colton Joseph added.

The Monarchs came close in last year's opener, holding a late lead at South Carolina before seeing it slip away in a 23-19 loss. They've defeated Virginia Tech at home twice and seem to rise to the occasion in most cases when it comes to facing power conference opponents on the road, even in defeat.

Both Old Dominion and Indiana are working in new pieces with transfers and newcomers, but both have also retained most of their assistant coaches. They also each have a key nucleus of returning players that help propel them into 2025.

Starting opposite Joseph at quarterback for the Hoosiers is Fernando Mendoza. The California transfer racked up more than 3,000 passing yards in 11 games last year and joins an already-successful offense. Former Monarch Grant Wilson will back up Mendoza.

Old Dominion and Indiana kick off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday and fans can catch the game live on FS1.