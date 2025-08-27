Hampton Roads natives Holmes, Price released by Commanders

ASHBURN, VA (WTKR)- Tuesday marked a tough day for a handful of NFL players, some who were hoping to stay on a roster, others who were aiming to begin their professional football careers.

It was final cutdown day for the 32 franchises, as teams had until 4 p.m. to set their 53-man active rosters. The Commanders opted to release two players with local ties.

Lake Taylor graduate Jalyn Holmes and Virginia Beach native Bobby Price were both cut by Washington. They'll now wait and see if they're signed to the practice squad or claimed off waivers by another team.

Holmes, a defensive end, was picked up by the Commanders last October after being released by the Jets. He appeared in 11 games for the burgundy and gold, tallying 14 tackles and two sacks. He picked up an additional three tackles in Washington's three postseason contests. The former Titan, who played his college football at Ohio State, was a fourth round pick by Minnesota in the 2018 NFL Draft and has also seen stints with the Saints, Bears and Jets.

The Norfolk State product Price spent a majority of 2024 on the Commanders' practice squad but was elevated to the active roster for three games. The cornerback was primarily a special teams player. Price attended Bishop Sullivan Catholic (now Catholic High School) in Virginia Beach and broke into the league with the Lions in 2020 as an undrafted rookie free agent. After three seasons in Detroit, he spent the 2023 campaign with Arizona before joining Washington in 2024.

Elsewhere, Indian River graduate and former Old Dominion cornerback LeMareon James was released by the Browns after his first professional training camp. James picked up five tackles during the preseason.

Practice squads and waiver claims must be finalized by 1 p.m. Wednesday.