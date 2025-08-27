Chargers release ODU product Heinicke

LOS ANGELES, CA (WTKR)- Since jump-starting his NFL career ahead of the playoffs in 2020, Taylor Heinicke has always found an NFL team that wanted his services. Now he finds himself once again searching for a new home.

The former Old Dominion star quarterback was released by the Chargers on Tuesday afternoon as Los Angeles cut down its roster to 53 players. The team opted to keep Trey Lance as a backup to starter Justin Herbert.

Heinicke spent one year with the Chargers before signing a one year contract extension this past March worth up to $6.2 million. He saw limited action in 2024, competing three of his five pass attempts for 28 yards in four games.

The former Monarch returned to the NFL during the 2020 season as an emergency COVID-19 quarterback and started one game in the regular season. He started the 2020 Wild Card game against eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay. His most productive season came in 2021 when he played in 16 games, starting 15 of them and passed for 3,419 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Heinicke is now free to sign with any other NFL team. The season kicks off September 4.