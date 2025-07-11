Norfolk State outfield trio set for Swingman Classic

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- It was a rough season for Norfolk State baseball in 2025, but there were still bright spots for the Spartans throughout the campaign.

The outfield trio of Justin Journette, Jamal Ritter and Jalan Jones were among those who were consistent performers for the green and gold and now they'll get to showcase their skills on the national stage.

The three Spartans will take the field in the HBCU Swingman Classic on Friday night, part of Major League Baseball's All-Star festivities. Founded by Ken Griffey Jr., the classic gives HBCU stars a chance to take the spotlight. Ritter will take the field for the National League, while Journette and Jones will suit up for the American League. The contest will take place at the Braves' Truist Park.

Ritter and Journette experienced the game in 2024, while this will mark the first taste of the contest for Jones.

"They treat you like you're part of the All-Star week, the MLB," recalled Ritter. "It feels like you're one of them and as they should because some of us might even make it that far."

"You even run into some Hall of Famers, some guys in the future stars game," Journette added. "You touch elbows with everybody, so just off the events we do, the little things we do, we have dinners and all that, it just makes you feel like a big leaguer."

"The Braves are my favorite team, so playing there, that's going to be pretty cool," smiled Jones. "I've been to their stadium before a few years ago before college, so who would've known that I would be playing on that field actually a few years later?"

Norfolk State finished the season 4-38, but the three outfielders were the Spartans' most productive offensive players. Journette led the green and gold with a .331 batting average, 15 home runs and 45 RBI. Jones hit .320 this season with eight round-trippers and 33 RBI, while Ritter posted a .313 average with eight homers and 27 RBI. They were the only three players on the team to post averages above .300.

Now they'll get a chance to enjoy MLB All-Star week and sharing it together will make it a little extra special.

"We would talk about it, praying that we all got in there," said Journette. "I wish we were all on the same team, me and Jalan are going to have to beat [Jamal], but it makes it really cool because we were talking about it throughout the year how it would be awesome if we all made it."

"We're the whole trio," Ritter added. "We've been through thick and thin together. We're the top three in the lineup this year, so it's just like that's the squad."

"There's no better way to end it than playing on the same field one more time with the group of guys," said Jones. "It's a pretty cool experience, so I'm super blessed and happy that they're in it and we get to share this experience together."

The HBCU Swingman Classic gets going at 7:00 PM and can be seen on MLB Network.