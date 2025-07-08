NBA announces 2026 HBCU Classic between Hampton University and North Carolina A&T

HAMPTON, VA (WTKR) — Hampton University and the NBA announced the team's selection to next year's HBCU Classic held during the 2026 All-Star weekend.

Officials from the association and NBA Hall of Fame center Ralph Sampson appeared to congratulate the Pirates. Alongside Athletic Director Anthony Henderson and Head Coach Ivan Thomas, they gathered the team to educate them on the opportunities this could bring to their program.

“This is not only a tremendous opportunity for two historic institutions to showcase the talent, tradition, and excellence of our student-athletes on a national stage, but also a celebration of the rich legacy of Historically Black Colleges and Universities," Henderson stated.

"Athletics is truly the front porch of our university," Thomas said. "We not only get a chance for our best and brightest to compete on a national stage, but [the NBA] gets an introduction to Hampton University."

Thomas led Hampton to one of their best seasons in recent memory. The Pirates finished with 17 wins, including a win against Northeastern in the CAA Tournament. They'll have some adjustments to make leading into next year after losing their leading scorer, Noah Farrakhan.

This unit, however, is more than ready for the opportunity. This game will be in the heart of their stretch of conference games. The match-up against the Aggies is one the Pirates should be favored to win, but there's no doubt North Carolina A&T will be just as eager to walk out victorious.

It's hard for them not to be excited. This dream came true, bringing out joy that lit up the whole room. Nonetheless, that joy needs to be crafted into determination.

"I'm mentally preparing how to get them to seize the opportunity," Thomas noted. "This is still a conference game; the momentum of this game is urgent for us."

Sampson, a University of Virginia legend, highlighted the opportunities HBCUs will get both on and off the hardwood.

"The NBA is more than just the court," Sampson said. "This is a moment that will be etched in time for the players and the university. They should take advantage of everything the NBA offers in this experience because not everybody gets to do this."

NBA Senior Vice President of Social Responsibility and Player Programs Tatia Williams was there to represent the team responsible for the event's formation.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working on this HBCU Classic from the beginning," Williams emphasized. "This is an entire experience, and you will be treated like the All-Stars we know you all are.”

The 2026 HBCU Classic will be hosted at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. Leading up to it, the Pirates plan to do everything they can to showcase the importance their program holds to their fans and city.