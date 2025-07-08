Nansemond River product Lowe earns second All-Star nod

TAMPA, FL (WTKR)- Brandon Lowe has been a consistent performer for the Rays in 2025 and now he's being rewarded for his solid showing.

The Nansemond River product has been named to the American League All-Star team as a reserve, his second All-Star nod. Lowe will take the field next Tuesday for the midsummer classic in at Atlanta's Truist Park.

Lowe, who has spent his entire eight year big league career with Tampa Bay, is hitting .272 with 19 home runs and 50 RBI this season.

The second baseman left Sunday's game after one plate appearance with soreness in his side, but said after the game that he expects to be good to go for the All-Star game. That same day, Lowe saw his 20-game hitting streak snapped. That mark tied a franchise record.

Lowe's first All-Star Game appearance came in 2019, when he would end the campaign with a career-high .270 batting average. He helped the Rays to the World Series in 2020 and set career highs with 39 home runs and 99 RBI the following season. He would also play a career-best 149 games during that campaign. The former Warrior appeared in no more than 109 in his other six completed Major League seasons, though is on pace to get close to that 149 mark in 2025.

The Suffolk native did not play in Tampa Bay's loss at Detroit Monday night and is currently listed as day-to-day.