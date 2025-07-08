Oscar Smith's Johnson sets sights on Big Ten stardom with Michigan commitment

CHESAPEAKE, VA (WTKR)- Travis Johnson still has some things he'd like to accomplish during his senior season at Oscar Smith and that might be easier with his college commitment out of the way.

Johnson verbally committed to Michigan Friday afternoon, picking the Wolverines over South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia Tech. The wide receiver now sets his sights on rising in the Big Ten after members of the coaching staff went out of their way to build bonds with the Tigers' rising senior.

"My relationship with Coach (Sherrone) Moore and Coach (Ron) Bellamy is off the charts," Johnson said Monday. "A lot of VA guys are going there also, a lot of VA guys are going there right now. Coach Bellamy, he went there, he played receiver there and my relationship with Coach Bellamy is just amazing."

The wide receiver, who has established himself as one of the best in the state at the position, is ready to get to work. The four star recruit will suit up for a program looking to bounce back from an 8-5 campaign and is building around young quarterback Bryce Underwood. Johnson will get the chance to experience the rivalry with Ohio State and a Big Ten slate that features plenty of top competition.

"I love it," he said. "It's very amazing. I'm excited for what they're going to do this season. It's going to be some very special things with a new offensive coordinator and Bryce Underwood at quarterback. I'm very excited to watch them and play with them."

With the stresses of the recruiting process out of the way, Johnson and his Oscar Smith teammates look towards back-to-back state titles. The Tigers rolled to a 15-0 season and state crown in 2024 and Johnson is among a handful of key returners looking to make it two in a row. He tallied 1,053 receiving yards last season with 17 touchdown catches, including a catch-and-run TD to tie the state championship game against James Madison.

"We're going to definitely accomplish big things again," he predicted. "We're just going to stay humble, remain humble and I think we're going to win it again."