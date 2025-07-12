Taylor returns to Hampton to host community weekend

HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- Tyrod Taylor is entering his 15th NFL season, but he's never forgotten his home town and has always returned to give back to his community.

The former Crabber is back to host his annual community weekend in Hampton. It all kicked off Friday evening with Taylor's Rising Stars Showcase, featuring middle school all-stars from Newport News taking the field at Darling Stadium.

"I'm a big believer that community is unity," the Jets' quarterback said. "Anytime I get a chance to use my platform to bring positivity to the community, I'm all for it."

Taylor shined at Hampton High School before a standout college career at Virginia Tech. He's come back for his community weekend each summer to give back to the place that gave a lot to him during his upbringing. Each year Taylor brings a different wrinkle to the weekend. Past events have featured a bike ride, an art show and a basketball tournament.

"It means the world to me, being able to come back and be present and available for these kids and this community to help them understand that anything is achievable," he noted. "When you get to wherever you're going, the success that you have in life, which will look different for everyone, continue to keep pouring back into your community to help the next generation move forward as well, too."

Taylor is getting ready to kick off his second season with the Jets and the last 14 years have flown by for the Hampton native. He was in Miami earlier this week and honored during a retreat for his NFL service time.

"It was dope, but it was also like wow, 15 years have passed, been a ton of memories," smiled Taylor. "I don't think this is the end by any means, but it definitely has flown by and I've learned a lot about the game and I've tried to use my platform throughout those 15 years to pour back into the community."

The community weekend continues Saturday with Taylor's community day at the Tyrod Taylor Wellness Center in Hampton from 12:00 PM-5:00PM and bowling from 9:00 PM-1:00 AM at Sparetimes. The weekend wraps up Sunday at Darling Stadium with the NFL veteran's quarterback academy at Hampton University.