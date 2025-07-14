Lafayette grad Hanson drafted by Texas Rangers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (WTKR)- Luke Hanson has spent the last three years hitting the field for Virginia. Now the Lafayette graduate has a chance to take his game to the next level.

Hanson was picked by the Texas Rangers in the 15th round of the Major League Baseball Draft on Monday afternoon.

The former Ram hit .248 in 2025, making 46 starts at third base. He clubbed three home runs and 21 RBI as a junior. Hanson put together a strong sophomore campaign, hitting .286 with seven home runs and 37 RBI. He appeared in the College World Series with the Cavaliers in 2023.

Hanson was a two-sport athlete during his high school days at Lafayette, starring in both baseball and football for the Rams. He led the baseball program to a state title in 2019 and was the starting quarterback on the football squad that won a state crown in 2020.

The infielder could opt to return to Virginia for his senior season if he chooses. 2026 will mark the first season for the Cavaliers under new head coach Chris Pollard, after Brian O'Connor departed for Mississippi State last month.

Hanson was one of seven UVA players selected in the MLB Draft, the most since 2015.