Brandon Lowe to miss 2025 MLB All-Star Game due to injury

ATLANTA, GA (WTKR) — Nansemond River native Brandon Lowe will be honored as a member of the MLB All-Star team for the American League for the second time in his career. Lowe is dealing with left oblique tightness and will rest for the weekend, although the injury is not considered to keep him out for long.

Selected 87th overall in the 2015 MLB Draft, Lowe has spent the entirety of his career with the Tampa Bay Rays. He started his career with a bang. The former Terrapin finished third in AL Rookie of the Year voting and was selected to his first All-Star game in 2019. He batted .270 with 17 home runs and 51 RBIs.

He was a valued member of the 2020 AL championship team before the Rays bowed out against the Dodgers in the World Series. Lowe would go a few years without seeing an All-Star selection, but that doesn't mean he wasn't impactful.

Lowe had his career year in 2021. He finished with a career-high 39 home runs, tied for sixth in the league. He had a batting average of .247 and 99 RBIs to accompany his successful slugging. Despite finishing 10th in AL MVP voting, Lowe was absent from the 2021 All-Star Game.

It would take some time before Lowe could put himself in the All-Star conversation. Lowe's battled the injury bug, but remained productive when he was on the diamond. When 2025 rolled around, there was an extra fire in his step.

So far, Lowe has been one of the Rays' most efficient bats. His .272 batting average currently holds the highest in his career. With 19 homers through 97 games, Lowe is on pace to eclipse 30 come postseason.

This campaign earned him his second All-Star nod, but he'll unfortunately be absent from the festivities.