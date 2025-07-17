Dorian Finney-Smith hosting ninth annual youth camp and softball tournament

PORSMOUTH, VA (WTKR) — Newly minted Houston Rockets' wing Dorian Finney-Smith is returning to Portsmouth for his annual youth camp and community day, accompanied by a slowpitch softball tournament.

The I.C. Norcom grad has built a strong resume since he departed for the NCAA. He helped the Greyhounds capture the Class 3 state championship twice. Finney-Smith was awarded the Class 3 Player of the Year in those campaigns as well.

Entering college as a five-star recruit, he would go on to be the leading scorer for Florida before setting his sights on the biggest stage in basketball.

Finney-Smith would see many different horizons throughout his 10-year tenure in the NBA. No matter if he was in Dallas, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, or even still looking for a home in Houston, he always found time to give back to the city that bred him.

"These kids get to talk, touch, and play with an NBA player," Finney-Smith stated.

What drove the Finney Family First Foundation to carry this tradition was the household in which Dorian was raised. Growing up with five siblings, there were plenty of things to keep Finney-Smith's mother busy. He knows if he had had an opportunity like this as a child, he'd be the first one in and the last one out.

"Trying to make ends meet and having a free camp, we would've been there at 7 a.m. at an 8 a.m. start time," Finney-Smith smiled.

Finney-Smith has long been a believer in hands-on instruction. He hasn't missed a single camp since its conception and plans on keeping the tradition going for a long time. His swatting away the shots of young hoopers brings him back to the first time he went up against an NBA player: fellow I.C. Norcom alum Vernon Macklin.

"I was in the seventh grade," Finney-Smith reminisced. "He beat me 8-1. I lost and I cried, but it gave me so much confidence."

The confidence Macklin instilled in him is translating to those he's taught. With his camp attendees capped at 13 years old, Finney-Smith has seen some of his original campers grow up into prospects. They're making sure they return the favor as well.

"Now, the kids we've watched grow up come back as a volunteer," Finney-Smith said. "That's the dope part about it."

The ninth annual free basketball camp will be held on July 19th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration for this event has already been filled. His community day softball tournament will be held on the afternoon of July 20th.

All information on the eventful weekend can be found here: Finney Family Foundation