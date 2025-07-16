Banana Ball returning to Harbor Park for another sold-out series

NORFOLK, Va. — The fan-favorite Banana Ball is returning to Harbor Park for a three-game series next week.

From Monday, July 24 to Wednesday, July 26, the Firefighters will face the Party Animals in their final headliner of the 2025 Banana Ball World Tour.

When Banana Ball came to Norfolk last summer, the Party Animals won their series against the Savannah Bananas.

Among the players who'll hit the field is the Firefighter's South Trimble, a standout at Cox who went onto play at George Mason University.

The games at Harbor Park are sold out, per Banana Ball's website.