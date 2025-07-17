No Limit Sports Podcast Episode 10: Terry McLaurin's value and how to make overtimes better

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- NFL training camps are upon us, but will the Commanders have one of their top playmakers when they open up their preseason sessions?

This week on the No Limit Sports Podcast, we're talking Terry McLaurin. The wide receiver recently vented his frustration with the lack of progress in negotiations and said that if that doesn't change, it's hard to see him stepping onto the field. However, McLaurin did emphasize his desire to stay in Washington. The veteran hasn't missed a game since the 2020 season, has eclipsed the 1,000 receiving yard mark in each of the last five years and set a franchise record with 13 touchdown catches in 2024.

Tuesday's Major League baseball All-Star Game was tied at 6-6 after nine innings, so fans were treated to the first ever home run swing-off. The National League took the win, out-slugging the American League, 4-3. The senior circuit was powered by three home runs from Kyle Schwarber. With the new All-Star game format in lieu of extra innings in mind, the guys give their suggestions on what other overtime rules might make sense.

The No Limit Sports Podcast is a weekly collaboration from Sportsplug 757 and WTKR News 3.

*Note- There will be no podcast next week, with recordings resuming July 30.