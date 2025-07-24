Motorcyclist dies in Hampton crash after fleeing state trooper at 100 mph: VSP

HAMPTON, Va. — Minutes after evading a state trooper, a motorcyclist ran a red light and died in a crash in Hampton Thursday morning, according to Virginia State Police. The trooper was trying to pull him over for reckless driving.

At 10:37 a.m., a state trooper tried to pull over a motorcyclist, who was driving 100 mph on I-664 southbound, an area with a 60 mph speed limit, state police said.

State police detailed that in the span of two minutes, the trooper stopped pursuing the driver at 10:38 a.m. after he lost sight of him, while Hampton Police informed state police at 10:39 a.m. of a two-vehicle crash.

Based on a preliminary investigation, the motorcyclist exited the interstate onto Aberdeen Road, taking a right turn at the end of the exit ramp, state police said. He drove toward the intersection of Aberdeen Road and Aluminum Avenue, where he ran a red light and crashed into the driver's side of a 2006 Mercury Mountaineer.

State police said that the motorcyclist died after he was sent to Riverside Regional Hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Mercury was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Speed was the main cause of the accident, state police said.