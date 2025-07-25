Three people shot following fight in parking lot on West Mercury Boulevard: HPD

HAMPTON, Va. — Three people were shot in connection with a fight that took place in an InTown Suites parking lot early Friday morning, according to Hampton police.

Around 2:57 a.m., police responded to the 2100 Block of West Mercury Boulevard for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, a man was found with life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to police.

While officers were heading to West Mercury Boulevard, police say they received a call from Sentara Careplex about a person with a gunshot wound who walked in.

Then, around 3:11 a.m., police recieved a third call about a separate shooting in the 300 Block of North Mallory Road. An adult female with non-life threatening gunshot wounds was found at the scene, according to police.

Based on initial gatherings, police say this all stemmed from a fight in the parking lot of InTown Suites. The three people were left injured after multiple shots were fired. Police claim the woman had drove herself to North Mallory Street before making the call at 3:11 a.m.