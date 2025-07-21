Hampton non-profit shows community support at weekend outreach event

HAMPTON, Va. — HAMPTON, Va. — A local gymnasium was filled with love and support for community members during an event hosted by NTIME Outreach this past Saturday, providing free food, clothing, and school supplies to families in need.

The Boo Williams Sportsplex was transformed to accommodate 500 households for "Loving On Our Community Day."

Students received backpacks filled with essential school supplies, including pens, paper, and composition books in preparation for the new academic year. Additionally, the event featured hot meals, clothing, and bags of food, with each bag containing enough ingredients for at least two to three meals.

Bishop E.D. Richardson, Executive Director of NTIME Outreach Inc., expressed hopes that the event would be a significant support for families struggling to feed their loved ones during challenging times.

“Considering the times that we are in — with global issues and a divided nation — I feel it’s essential for people to experience genuine compassion and love,” Richardson said. “The community really needs to feel the power and love coming from those who care about them.”

For more information about NTIME Outreach and their initiatives, visit the link, here.