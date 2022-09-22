Danielle Saitta joined WTKR in September of 2022. Danielle was born and raised in Boston Massachusetts and is excited to be reporting closer to home.

Throughout her career, she's made a few other places her home as well. Prior to coming to Virginia she reported for WTVQ in Lexington Kentucky. While working in Kentucky, Danielle often covered disaster relief from severe flooding that gravely impacted multiple communities.

She's also worked closely with advocates against gun violence and with the Make-A-Wish foundation. Danielle has also spent time reporting in North Dakota, Iowa, South Carolina and is excited to make Virginia her new home.

When she's not reporting the news, Danielle enjoys cooking, watching/listening to true crime, reading and spending time at the beach. Got a story idea? you can send her an email at Danielle.Saitta@WTKR.Com!