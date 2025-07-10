Vigil held for Perquimans County teen Colin Tibbs after spinal cord injury

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, NC — In June, 19-year-old Colin Tibbs, a resident of Perquimans County, suffered a serious spinal cord injury while skimboarding, an incident that left a significant impact on his family and community.

On Wednesday, friends, family, and local community members gathered outside Perquimans High School for a heartfelt vigil to support Colin and pray for his recovery.

As attendees formed a large circle at sunset, the atmosphere was filled with love and hope. Colin's stepfather, William, shared details about the accident, describing how Colin hit the ocean floor while skimboarding, resulting in the severe injury.

In a positive turn of events, William revealed that Colin spoke for the first time since the accident this week, an emotional milestone for the family. "It was pretty awesome getting to hear him talk. I said, ‘Colin... can you say Pops is number one?’ He said, ‘Go get me a tropical smoothie,’" he recounted with a smile.

Colin, who was actively involved in soccer at his high school, has a long road to recovery ahead of him. His family announced that he is no longer in the intensive care unit and is preparing to transition to an inpatient rehabilitation center. However, they face the challenge of finding a suitable bed for Colin and have been working closely with case managers to secure a place for him.

William emphasized their ongoing efforts: "We’ve done some research and found some places that we like, so I hope that God opens the right door to get him into whatever is going to work."

Friends of Colin also express their love and hopes for his recovery. Jay Roberts, one of Colin's best friends, spoke at the vigil, conveying his feelings: "I want to tell him that I love him—he's meant a lot to me and a lot to others. I love him, I miss him. I know things are going to go well. I'm just glad to have him."

To continue supporting Colin, two more vigils are planned for Thursday, with one set for 6:30 PM outside of Sentara Norfolk General, where Colin is currently being treated.