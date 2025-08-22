Watch: NC Gov. Josh Stein discusses Dare County damages following Hurricane Erin

BUXTON, N.C. — In the aftermath of Hurricane Erin's brush past the Outer Banks, North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein is visiting Buxton on Friday to thank first responders and to assess the damage caused.

At the Dare County Emergency Operations Center, Stein will be joined by various North Carolina officials to discuss their efforts to ensure the Outer Banks is protected against hurricanes and other environmental concerns.

Watch previous coverage: Cape Hatteras Motel dealing with sand, flooding damage from Hurricane Erin

Cape Hatteras Motel owner dealing with sand, flooding damage from Hurricane Erin

On Friday, two new dune breaches were opened up along North Carolina Highway 12 as a result of this morning's high tide cycle, according to NCDOT.

Crews are currently out clearing and rebuilding the impacted areas. NC12 will remain closed at the Marc Basnight Bridge and on the north end of Ocracoke. NCDOT for NC 12 recently said crews from Tyrrell, Hyde, and Currituck counties have joined the rebuilding effort.

Hurricane Erin, still a Category 2 storm, has already pulled away from Hampton Roads and the Outer Banks after bringing some tidal flooding, ocean overwash, and heavy winds to the area on Thursday.

The effects of Hurricane Erin will still linger with tidal flooding expected Friday morning along with some evening high tides — conditions will start to see some normalcy by Saturday. It should be noted that rip currents will still impact our beaches through Saturday. According to local weather reports, Hurricane Erin brought waves that were nearly 18 feet tall to the North Carolina coast.