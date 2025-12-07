Vehicle, train collide on Suburban Drive in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Emergency crews responded Saturday night after a vehicle struck a train in the 300 block of Suburban Drive, near Wilroy Road, according to Suffolk Fire & Rescue.

The crash was reported around 9:50 p.m. Officials say the driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was evaluated by paramedics and refused transportation to the hospital.

Suffolk Police are investigating the incident. A representative from the railroad is also responding to the scene.

Fire officials say there were no hazards from the vehicle or the train.