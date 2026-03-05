Suffolk City Council unanimously appoints new city manager

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk City Council unanimously voted to appoint a new city manager on Wednesday.

Kevin Hughes was appointed city manager in a 7-0 vote during the city council meeting on Wednesday, according to the city of Suffolk. Hughes was the interim city manager after a previous unanimous vote on July 8, after former city manager Al Moor retired.

Hughes started working for the city of Suffolk in 2005 in the economic development department, and became director in 2010.

Hughes graduated from Catholic High School in Virginia Beach, went to Tidewater Community College and graduated from James Madison University, according to the city of Suffolk. He also completed the Economic Development Institute at the University of Oklahoma.