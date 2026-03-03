Police say there could be more victims after arrest in rape investigation: SPD

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police believe there may be more victims after they made an arrest in a rape investigation, according to a release sent on Tuesday.

32-year-old Tyquonne Adams was arrested on Feb. 14 in the 1500 Block of Holland Road, according to Suffolk police. He was charged with one count of rape by force, threat or intimidation.

Police say additional incidents may not have happened in Suffolk. Anyone who may be a victim or has information about possible victims should reach out to the Suffolk Police Department at 757-923-2350 or the Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.