Smithfield's first double homicide remains unsolved, reward climbs to $10,000

SMITHFIELD, Va. — Smithfield's first double homicide remains unsolved more than 2 years after two young people were gunned down inside their home, and the reward for information has now grown to $10,000.

A'Shoneya Williams, 21, and Kyonne Edwards, 22, were gunned down inside their apartment at the Jersey Park Apartments in Smithfield on July 18, 2023. A friend discovered the couple's door open late at night and alerted police, who arrived to find both victims dead inside.

Smithfield Investigation Sergeant Robert Herget said the case presented challenges from the beginning.

"The bodies were discovered after it had taken place there were items from the scene that we would typically be able to use as investigative tools that had been taken," Herget said.

The Town of Smithfield has donated funds to increase the reward through the Isle of Wight Crime Line, raising it from $1,500 to $10,000, five thousand for each victim. This, in hopes of encouraging someone to come forward with information.

Herget said bringing resolution to the victims' loved ones remains the priority.

"Just bringing that, that peace and that closure to them I think is most important aspect to this," Herget said.

Williams' cousin, Ashanta Solomon, said she had seen A'Shoneya just days before her death and described the shock of receiving the news.

"When we received the news I just immediately dropped to my knees," Solomon said.

"I couldn't believe what I was hearing," Solomon said.

"We had a lot of questions of what when how she was just here she was just with her family," Solomon said.

Solomon is now pleading with anyone who has information to speak up.

"We'll never get to see her hug her, see her smile again. Her dancing so just imagine if that was your family, your daughter, your son, you would want someone to say something so we're just pleading if you know anything, if you know something, to please just reach out," Solomon said.

Police say tips were active in 2023 but have since slowed. Anyone with information is urged to call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip at P3Tips.com.